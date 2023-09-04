Dollar surges in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The value of the US dollar witnessed a remarkable surge against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this Monday.

Our correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported that the dollar's exchange rate surged as the Baghdad Stock Exchange, including both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, commenced trading, with 100 US dollars now equating to 153,400 Iraqi dinars. This notable increase stands in stark contrast to yesterday's rates, which recorded 153,100 Iraqi dinars for the same 100-dollar denomination.

Our correspondent further emphasized that the selling prices at local exchange bureaus in the bustling markets of Baghdad have escalated significantly, with selling rates reaching 154,500 Iraqi dinars. In contrast, the purchasing rate is pegged at 152,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in the city of Erbil, the surge in the dollar's value was also apparent as the local stock exchange reported a selling rate of 154,100 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase rate of 154,000 Iraqi dinars for each 100 US dollars.