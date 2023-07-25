Dollar surges against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, witnessed a surge in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central bourses of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 153,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This marks a notable increase compared to yesterday's rate of 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the dollar's value continued to rise, reaching 155,000 dinars for every 100 dollars on sale, while the buying rate stood at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock market also experienced an upswing. The selling rate of the dollar reached 153,700 dinars, with the buying rate settling at 153,650 dinars per 100 US dollars.