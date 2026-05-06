Dollar steady in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading steady in Baghdad and higher in Erbil, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars in the capital.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,100 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,300 dinars and buying prices at 153,150 dinars.