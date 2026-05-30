Iraq power sector faces risks as Iran gas output falls by one-third

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran has lost nearly one-third of its natural gas production capacity after key energy facilities sustained damage during the recent US-Israeli war on the country, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee revealed on Saturday, a development that could affect Iraq’s electricity sector.

Gholam Reza Dehghan Naserabadi told local media that several facilities and production phases in the Asaluyeh area of the South Pars Gas Field, the world’s largest, were damaged during the conflict, causing a sharp decline in output. He noted that Iranian oil and energy authorities are working to rehabilitate the affected sites and restore production to pre-war levels, with reconstruction efforts still ongoing.

The disruption could directly affect Iraq, which relies heavily on Iranian gas to fuel its power stations, with imports accounting for between one-third and 40% of electricity-generation needs, particularly during the summer months when temperatures can reach 50°C and demand surges. Electricity Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa Al-Abadi told Shafaq News in March that interruptions in Iranian gas deliveries had removed more than 3,000 megawatts from the national grid. Although imports later resumed, volumes remained below contracted levels.

Baghdad has accelerated efforts to expand domestic associated-gas production and reduce reliance on foreign supplies, though officials acknowledge that achieving energy self-sufficiency will take years. Last month, Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib pledged to pursue practical solutions to the country’s chronic power shortages.

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