Dollar stabilizes in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices rose to 153,050 dinars and buying prices stood at 153,000 dinars.