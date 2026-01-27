Dollar soars in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 149,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars and bought it at 153,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,800 dinars and buying prices at 155,700 dinars.