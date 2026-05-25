Dollar slips in Baghdad, rises in Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 153,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,750 dinars and bought it at 152,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,950 dinars and buying prices at 152,850 dinars.