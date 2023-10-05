Dollar slightly declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The value of the US dollar experienced a marginal decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar's rates inched down slightly with the opening of the Kifah and Harithiya stock exchanges, standing at 156,600 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 156,750 dinars.

There was a subtle decrease in dollar prices both in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price plummeted to 157,500 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, dollar prices dropped to 156,800 dinars for selling. The buying rates also exhibited a slight decrease, with 155,500 dinars for 100 dollars in Baghdad and 156,700 dinars in Erbil.