Dollar rises in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose at the opening of Wednesday trading against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the dollar climbed at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges to 147,500 dinars per $100, up from 146,400 dinars recorded on Tuesday.

Exchange shops in the capital also reported higher rates, with the selling price reaching 148,000 dinars per $100 and the buying price standing at 147,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar followed the same upward trend, selling at 147,550 dinars per $100 and buying at 147,450 dinars.