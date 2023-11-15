Dollar rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, marking 156,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This contrasts with yesterday's Tuesday rates, which stood at 159,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices at exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 157,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate was 155,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decline in exchange shops, with the selling rate at 157,500 dinars for a dollar and the buying rate at 157,400 dinars for 100 dollars.