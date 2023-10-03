Dollar prices surge in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar prices surged in Baghdad and Erbil.

In the exchange markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the dollar opened at 156,900 dinars against 100 dollars, marking a notable increase from the previous day's rate of 156,150 dinars against the same amount.

Selling prices in local exchange shops escalated, reaching 157,750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price settled at 155,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price climbed to 156,800 dinars against the dollar, with the purchase price reaching 156,700 dinars for 100 dollars.