Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and remained stable Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 152,600 dinars.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad inched higher to 154,000 IQD and 152,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas153,000.