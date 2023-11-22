Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar's value increased in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar prices rose as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 158,500 dinars against 100 dollars. This marks an uptick from the previous day when prices stood at 158,150 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shops reported a rise in selling prices, reaching 159,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price amounted to 157,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 158,300 dinars against the dollar, and the purchasing price was 158,200 dinars for every 100 dollars.