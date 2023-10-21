Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil amidst economic uncertainty

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Saturday.

In Baghdad, the dollar rose to 160,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, up from the previous rate of 159,800 dinars against 100 dollars.

Local exchange shops reflected a similar trend, selling prices reaching 161,000 dinars and purchasing at 159,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the stock market remained closed due to official holidays, but local exchange shops reported a selling price of 160,100 dinars against the dollar. In comparison, the purchasing price stood at 159,800 dinars against 100 dollars