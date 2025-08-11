Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 140,200 dinars per 100 dollars. Sunday's rates were 139,850 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 141,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 139,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,150 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,050.