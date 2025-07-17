Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad, while stabilizing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate edged lower with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,550 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 140,700 dinars on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 141,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 139,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,400 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,200.