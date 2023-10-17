Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar rose today in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices increased with the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 158,800 dinars for 100 dollars. Yesterday, the prices were 157,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 159,750 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 157,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase in currency exchange shops, reaching a selling price of 159,000 dinars, and a buying price of 158,900 dinars for 100 dollars.