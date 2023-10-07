Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Today, Saturday, witnessed a remarkable surge in the dollar's value across markets in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar's prices soared with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 157,500 dinars for 100 dollars. This spike contrasted starkly with the rates recorded last Thursday, which stood at 156,600 dinars for the same amount.
Our correspondent highlighted a significant uptick in selling prices within local currency exchange stores in Baghdad, where the selling rate reached 158,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate settled at 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Meanwhile, in Erbil, dollar prices were noted at 158,750 dinars for selling and 158,000 dinars for purchasing per 100 dollars in local currency exchange establishments.