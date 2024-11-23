Dollar prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 150,450 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,200.