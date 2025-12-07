Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, edge lower in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

OnSunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while dropping in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,500.