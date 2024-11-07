Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady in Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same price recorded today’s morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,750 IQD and 150,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas150,450.