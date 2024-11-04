Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, settled at 151,200 dinars per 100 dollars, the same price registered in the morning.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 150,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 151,100 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 151,000 dinars.