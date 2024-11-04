Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil
2024-11-04T14:01:43+00:00

Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, settled at 151,200 dinars per 100 dollars, the same price registered in the morning.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 150,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 151,100 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 151,000 dinars.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon