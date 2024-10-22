Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and surge in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates were steady with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same exchange rate of this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad stabilized at 153,500 IQD and 151,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price increased to 152,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 152,550.