Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets at the closure.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate in the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad settled at 139,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 139,500 dinars on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 140,250 IQD and 138,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price also settled at 138,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,850.