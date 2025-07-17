Dollar prices slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar slightly fell in Baghdad and Erbil markets at the closure.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate edged lower with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,500 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 140,550 dinars during the day.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 141,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 139,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,375 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,175.

