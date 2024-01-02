Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar slightly increased today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

The dollar rates rose with the opening of both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, recording 152,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 152,250 dinars for 100 dollars, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News agency.

Our correspondent pointed out that "the selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets in Baghdad increased, reaching a selling price of 153,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price reached 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars."