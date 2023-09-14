Dollar prices rise in Baghdad markets, decline in Erbil

Dollar prices rise in Baghdad markets, decline in Erbil
2023-09-14

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices in Baghdad markets increased on Thursday, while they experienced a decline in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

At the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar recorded 155,600 dinars against 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reported selling prices of 156,500 Iraqi dinars, with a purchasing rate of 154,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling rate of 155,900 dinars against the dollar, and the purchasing rate of 155,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

