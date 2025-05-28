Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 140,300 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,000 IQD and 140,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,650.