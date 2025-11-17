Dollar prices rise in Baghdad  and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 141,400 dinars per 100 dollars. Sunday's rates were 141,200.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,850.