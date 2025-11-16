Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the exchange rate declined at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets in Baghdad, settling at 141,200 dinars per 100 dollars, compared with 141,400 dinars on Saturday.

In exchange shops in Baghdad, exchange rates fell with the dollar selling for 142,250 dinars and buying for 140,250 dinars over 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, with buying at 140,750 dinars.