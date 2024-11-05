Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, settled at 150,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,150 dinars earlier today.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149, 500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 150,600 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,500 dinars.