Dollar prices increased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged slightly higher in Baghdad and Erbil at the market close.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closing оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,900 dinars on morning.

The rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were constant at 152,000 IQD per 100 USD for selling and 150,000 IQD per 100 USD for buying.

Erbil's selling price increased slightly to 150,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,700.