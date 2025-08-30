Dollar prices higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 142,200 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 141,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,100.