Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 141,000 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 142,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 140,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,400.