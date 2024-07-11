Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, while it closed last week recording 150,150.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate is 148,250 dinars.

As for Erbil, the selling price reached 148,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price reached 148,800.