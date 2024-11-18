Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, 50 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,200.