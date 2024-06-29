Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,000.