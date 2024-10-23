Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 152,750 dinars earlier today.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped to 153,750 IQD and 151,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 152,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was152,600.