Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar have dropped in Baghdad and Erbil in the beginning of week Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 153,800 dinars this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 154,500 IQD and 152,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas153,400.