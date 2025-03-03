Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,700 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 147,800 dinars on Sunday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 148,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 146,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,400.