Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,500 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 148,850 dinars on Thursday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 149,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 147,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,300.