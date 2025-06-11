Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate declined with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,350 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 142,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 140,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,100 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,850.

It is worth noting that Baghdad's currency exchange markets have been closed since last Friday due to the Eid al-Adha holiday. Before the closure, the exchange rate stood at 141,450 Iraqi dinars to 100 US dollars.