Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,700 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 151,900 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 150,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 151,400 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 151,300 dinars.