Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar inched lower in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 IQD for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,350 dinars on morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,050.