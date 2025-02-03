Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets
Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the
Iraqi dinar inched lower in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.
According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped
with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in
Baghdad, settling at 150,300 IQD for every 100 dollars, while they recorded
150,350 dinars on morning.
The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in
Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.
Erbil's selling price reached 150,150 dinars for every 100
dollars, and the buying price was 150,050.