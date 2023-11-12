Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar decreased as stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil closed on Sunday.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar's prices dropped, reaching 162,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars after the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges. This is a decrease from the morning rates, which were at 163,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price at 163,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 161,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decline, with the selling price reaching 162,750 dinars for 100 dollars and the buying price at 162,650 dinars for 100 dollars.