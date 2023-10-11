Dollar prices dip in Baghdad and Erbil markets
2023-10-11T08:22:57+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the dollar's value declined in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad opened at 162,100 dinars against 100 dollars.
In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices also decreased, reaching 163,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price settled at 161,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the dollar witnessed a decline. Banking shops reported selling prices at 160,900 dinars against the dollar, with a corresponding purchase price of 160,800 dinars for every 100 dollars.