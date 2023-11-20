Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange dropped in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar decreased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, trading at 157,500 dinars per 100 dollars. This marked a decline from the previous day's figure of 157,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad's markets, the selling rates for the dollar dropped to 158,500 dinars. The purchasing rates were noted at 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, indicating a decrease from previous levels.

In Erbil, the dollar also observed a downtrend in banking establishments, with selling rates at 157,650 dinars and purchasing rates at 157,550 dinars per 100 dollars.