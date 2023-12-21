Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar dropped today, Thursday, in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar's prices decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Wednesday rate of 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars, according to Shafaq News agency’s correspondent.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 154,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price reached 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.