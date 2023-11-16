Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar prices increased in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

The opening rates at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad showed the dollar at 157,850 dinars for 100 dollars, indicating a rise from the previous day's rate of 156,500 dinars.

Exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also saw an uptick, with the selling price reaching 158,750 Iraqi dinars and the purchasing price at 156,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 158,500 dinars against the dollar and the purchasing price at 158,400 dinars for every 100 dollars.