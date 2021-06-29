Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar inches up prior to the Baghdad market closure

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-29T15:59:19+0000
Dollar inches up prior to the Baghdad market closure

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed slightly higher today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 146,850 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 146,800 dinars.

Our correspondent reported that Baghdad local markets were trading the 100 U.S. dollars at 147,250 dinars for sellers and 146,250 for buyers.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-15 07:58:53
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-18 08:36:07
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Traders' hesitation harnessed the dollar exchange rates during Eid el-Fitr recess, a source said

Date: 2021-05-18 14:33:37
Traders' hesitation harnessed the dollar exchange rates during Eid el-Fitr recess, a source said

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-14 17:04:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-10 08:28:37
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-21 07:24:37
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-19 07:10:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-23 09:21:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq